GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.
Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List
Hyde Woman Waives Hearing for Hammering Hole Through Neighbor’s Wall
Commissioners Remind Residents to Submit Mail-in Ballots
Penn State Enters Transitional Lease Agreement with Mount Aloysius College at DuBois Campus
UPDATE: Mt. Aloysius to Lease Space at Penn State DuBois Campus
Concerned Citizens Continue Push to Close MVPC
Editor Questions Clearfield Borough’s Executive Session
Curwensville Days is Right Around the Corner