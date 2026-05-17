Name: William McCracken

Born: October 27, 1924

Died: February 8, 2026

Hometown: Brookville, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army Air Corps

William was drafted into the United States Army Air Corps in 1943.

He also served the community through his dedication to the Jefferson County Historical Society.

He was laid to rest in the Riggs Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and asking for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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