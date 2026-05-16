“This Week’s Good News” is a weekly round-up of a few “feel good” stories that GANT News has shared with its readers. Area groups, organizations, churches and readers are encouraged to share their stories for publication consideration. Submissions can be made via e-mail at news@gantdaily.com
Penn State Enters Transitional Lease Agreement with Mount Aloysius College at DuBois Campus
It’s National Police Week
Curwensville Days is Right Around the Corner
Citizens Honored for Saving Kayaker
Golden Tide Rout Glendale
Senior Day Gives Clearfield Sweep of Tyrone
Lady Tide Fend Off West Branch Rally