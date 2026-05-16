HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Education (PDE) invited schools to take advantage of a new opportunity to help young Pennsylvanians explore technical and highway industry careers. Signups open today for PennDOT’s new Heavy Highway Industry Career Day program, which will bring industry presenters and career pathway information to interested schools starting this fall.

The heavy highway industry includes many skilled jobs such as construction inspector, mechanic, laborer, electrician, stonemason, welder, painter, cost estimator, and surveyor.

Any Pennsylvania middle school, high school, or Career and Technical Center may register to host a career day by emailing RA-PDWORKFORCEDEV@pa.gov. The programs will include hands-on demonstrations, open conversation with industry experts, and presentations.

“The Shapiro Administration has aggressively leaned in to growing Pennsylvania’s skilled workforce, and this is yet another example of that mission,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “These Career Days are another way to build expertise and interest among the young minds that will build Pennsylvania in the future.”

The Career Day program was developed following Governor Josh Shapiro’s July 2023 executive order that created the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program (CWTP), a first-in-the-nation job training program that provides workforce development investments to ensure companies, contractors, unions, and others who are working to build Pennsylvania’s infrastructure have the skilled workforce they need.

The program is one of the many ways the Shapiro Administration is investing in Pennsylvania workers, addressing workforce shortages across industries with real solutions, and empowering Pennsylvanians to chart their own course and access the training they need to succeed.

“For Pennsylvania students who see a future in the building and construction trades, these are the careers that showcase their skills, pride, and provide a pathway to a family-sustaining wage,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “Programs like Heavy Highway Industry Career Days help students see that future for themselves by connecting what they’re learning in the classroom to real opportunities in the workforce, and that’s how we build stronger pathways for students that lead to a stronger Pennsylvania.”