The eight-question quiz lets you match some Pennsylvania superlatives to the place in the state where they’re located, from the highest peak to the tallest Santa.

What was your yearbook superlative? Best dressed? Quietest? Most athletic?

How about … most likely to ace PA Local’s latest trivia quiz?

This isn’t high school, so we’re not asking you to vote on the “class clown” or “cutest couple” of Pennsylvania places. But our eight-question quiz does offer an opportunity to see if you can match some more objective “-est”s to the place in the state where they’re located, from the highest peak to the oldest amusement park to the tallest Santa.

Doesn’t that sound like the funnest way you could spend the next five minutes (or less)? If you agree, get started by clicking the button below.

If a blue “Click to start quiz” button doesn’t appear above for you, click here instead.

Let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (newsletters@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.