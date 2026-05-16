MANHEIM, Pa. (EYT) — Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Acting Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens welcomed 69 new troopers on Friday during a graduation ceremony for the 175th Cadet Class at LCBC Manheim.
The ceremony marked the end of nearly six months of training. Cadets developed the skills and discipline required to serve Pennsylvania communities.
“The Governor and I firmly believe that policing is a noble profession that demands individuals to serve a greater purpose and protect our communities,” Davis said. He thanked the new troopers for their commitment to safety.
The 175th Cadet Class is the fifth to graduate since the state removed the college credit requirement. Fifty-five percent of these cadets would not have qualified if the state had not waived that requirement in August 2023. Since the change, the state police saw a nearly 60 percent increase in cadet applicants.
“I am beyond proud to officially welcome this dedicated group of women and men to our PSP family, as they prepare to join our mission to keep our communities safe and uphold the law across the Commonwealth,” Bivens said.
The Shapiro-Davis 2026-27 budget proposal includes $16.2 million for four more cadet classes. This funding would support about 380 troopers. The administration has secured funding for 12 classes to train more than 1,000 troopers to date.
During the ceremony, four cadets received special awards and recognition:
- Trey A. Quinones: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications; Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.
- Cole B. McAnulty: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course; Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.
- Thomas T. Bolesta: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests.
- Francis K. Baluyot: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.
The new troopers will report to the following troops on Tuesday, May 26, 2026:
Troop E, Erie (19)
Jonah C. Bartholic
Noah C. Beringo
Gaven R. Bowser
Ryan S. Cross
Joseph S. Geci
Zachary J. Hwostow
Camden B. Jamison
Michael J. Keefe
Nathan A. Lessner
Benjamin W. Logan
Josiah T. McConnell
Austin D. Ruckert
Lee E. Russell
Andrew C. Schriner
Nickolai J. Semanco
Anna C. Stewart
Brendan Tristani
Alexis G. Weatherton
Dakota M. Woolcock
Troop F, Montoursville (6)
Tanner M. Bringenberg
Garrick T. Lapusnak
Benjamin T. Mauer
Cole B. McAnulty
Trevor D. Pelton
Taylor J. Saline
Troop H, Harrisburg (10)
Terrance A. Allen
Harris S. Blackwood
Darrell R. Green
Chad M. Herman
Aidan J. Klahre
Bryce G. Kreiger
Dakota N. Kurtz
Kyle A. McLaughlin
Justin L. Porch
Devon D. Rabuck
Troop J, Lancaster (10)
Garrett L. Boyer
Eric A. Dountas
Alexander J. Doyle
Daniel L. Hudson
Parker R. Johns
Kaylee N. Musser
John C. Pisczek
Nicholas M. Podolek
Trey A. Quinones
Zachary L. Ziegler
Troop K, Philadelphia (11)
Abel P. Almonte-Martinez
Julian A. Brown
Nicholas J. Ciszak
Francis E. Krouse, IV
Angelo R. Primavera
Juan M. Rosario, Jr.
William H. Schwartz
Dillon J. Shamanow
Isaiah T. Sligh
Steven A. Vitale, Jr.
Edwin S. Waters, Jr.
Troop L, Reading (3)
Cindy J. Maldonado
Jacob A. Solonoski
James D. Stine
Troop M, Bethlehem (7)
Gabriella A. Baboolal
Francis K. Baluyot
Thomas T. Bolesta
Madison Cruser
Matthew F. Destefano
Casey J. Grube
Teo Ridge
Troop P, Wilkes-Barre (3)
Tiana R. Bradley
Joshua M. Company
Brody R. Miller
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