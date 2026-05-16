MANHEIM, Pa. (EYT) — Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Acting Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens welcomed 69 new troopers on Friday during a graduation ceremony for the 175th Cadet Class at LCBC Manheim.

The ceremony marked the end of nearly six months of training. Cadets developed the skills and discipline required to serve Pennsylvania communities.

“The Governor and I firmly believe that policing is a noble profession that demands individuals to serve a greater purpose and protect our communities,” Davis said. He thanked the new troopers for their commitment to safety.

The 175th Cadet Class is the fifth to graduate since the state removed the college credit requirement. Fifty-five percent of these cadets would not have qualified if the state had not waived that requirement in August 2023. Since the change, the state police saw a nearly 60 percent increase in cadet applicants.

“I am beyond proud to officially welcome this dedicated group of women and men to our PSP family, as they prepare to join our mission to keep our communities safe and uphold the law across the Commonwealth,” Bivens said.

The Shapiro-Davis 2026-27 budget proposal includes $16.2 million for four more cadet classes. This funding would support about 380 troopers. The administration has secured funding for 12 classes to train more than 1,000 troopers to date.

During the ceremony, four cadets received special awards and recognition:

Trey A. Quinones: American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications; Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership.

American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications; Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership. Cole B. McAnulty: Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course; Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class.

Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course; Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class. Thomas T. Bolesta: John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests.

John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests. Francis K. Baluyot: Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training.

The new troopers will report to the following troops on Tuesday, May 26, 2026:

Troop E, Erie (19)

Jonah C. Bartholic

Noah C. Beringo

Gaven R. Bowser

Ryan S. Cross

Joseph S. Geci

Zachary J. Hwostow

Camden B. Jamison

Michael J. Keefe

Nathan A. Lessner

Benjamin W. Logan

Josiah T. McConnell

Austin D. Ruckert

Lee E. Russell

Andrew C. Schriner

Nickolai J. Semanco

Anna C. Stewart

Brendan Tristani

Alexis G. Weatherton

Dakota M. Woolcock

Troop F, Montoursville (6)

Tanner M. Bringenberg

Garrick T. Lapusnak

Benjamin T. Mauer

Cole B. McAnulty

Trevor D. Pelton

Taylor J. Saline

Troop H, Harrisburg (10)

Terrance A. Allen

Harris S. Blackwood

Darrell R. Green

Chad M. Herman

Aidan J. Klahre

Bryce G. Kreiger

Dakota N. Kurtz

Kyle A. McLaughlin

Justin L. Porch

Devon D. Rabuck

Troop J, Lancaster (10)

Garrett L. Boyer

Eric A. Dountas

Alexander J. Doyle

Daniel L. Hudson

Parker R. Johns

Kaylee N. Musser

John C. Pisczek

Nicholas M. Podolek

Trey A. Quinones

Zachary L. Ziegler

Troop K, Philadelphia (11)

Abel P. Almonte-Martinez

Julian A. Brown

Nicholas J. Ciszak

Francis E. Krouse, IV

Angelo R. Primavera

Juan M. Rosario, Jr.

William H. Schwartz

Dillon J. Shamanow

Isaiah T. Sligh

Steven A. Vitale, Jr.

Edwin S. Waters, Jr.

Troop L, Reading (3)

Cindy J. Maldonado

Jacob A. Solonoski

James D. Stine

Troop M, Bethlehem (7)

Gabriella A. Baboolal

Francis K. Baluyot

Thomas T. Bolesta

Madison Cruser

Matthew F. Destefano

Casey J. Grube

Teo Ridge

Troop P, Wilkes-Barre (3)

Tiana R. Bradley

Joshua M. Company

Brody R. Miller

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