UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Nine members of Penn State’s student chapter of The Wildlife Society recently earned honors at the Northeast Section of The Wildlife Society Student Conclave, in Frostburg, Maryland, April 16-18.

The chapter is housed within Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and is an affiliate of The Wildlife Society — an international organization committed to wildlife conservation.

In overtime, the team placed second in a highly competitive wildlife trivia quiz bowl, and first in a team competition based on specimen identification and policy knowledge.

There were also individual competitions for field techniques and artistic prowess, in which team members captured six first-place finishes, including field photography, drawing and interpretive program design, and three second-place finishes.

Of the nine schools competing, Penn State finished first overall, based on its trivia results, team competition and individual scores. Penn State DuBois placed third in the team competition and overall.

“We were very proud of how our students performed and demonstrated their talent among other universities,” said Franny Buderman, chapter adviser and assistant professor of quantitative wildlife ecology in the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management. “The main focus of conclave is networking and professional development, but the contests are a great way for students to put their knowledge to the test.”

Conclave is a hands-on event that provides students with valuable training in wildlife management and field skills, and professional networking opportunities. Students attended workshops ranging from learning about an ancient Cumberland bone cave to electrofishing in local streams.

The conclave is one of many activities in which the Penn State student chapter participates each year. Other popular events include “Kids Go Wild!,” an educational event for youth held in the fall and field trips to conservation destinations within Pennsylvania.

On April 23, the chapter took part in an outdoor activity of telemetry, in which one student placed electronic transmitters in discreet places within The Arboretum at Penn State, and the rest of the students used hand-held receivers with antennas to locate the transmitters. These transmitters are typically deployed on a range of wildlife species, and researchers use this method to non-invasively track their locations through time.

Brock Maloney, of Greensburg, is the chapter’s president and is a second-year wildlife and fisheries science major. He said chapter meetings are a great place to network with other students and professionals.

“Our goal is to give students a glimpse into the future of what their careers could be like, while introducing them to professionals such as field technicians and wildlife biologists,” Maloney said.

One of his favorite recent meetings involved a presentation on bear movement in Pennsylvania and a survey on the barn owl population. He is particularly fond of events related to wetlands and birds, but he said the topics are wide-ranging and that students do not have to be members to attend.

“I feel like I’m further ahead because of the people the club has exposed me to,” he said. “I want to make the most of my time while I’m a student, and in this club, you meet like-minded people who share the same interests.”

Jude Korkowski, of Pittsburgh, is the chapter vice president and a third-year wildlife and fisheries science major. Upon graduation, he hopes to secure a job in survey work with a state agency or private consulting firm, where he can provide wildlife advice related to development.

“I participate in the club because I learn practical skills for my career, and it also provides me the opportunity for growth in a setting that’s focused on something we all enjoy,” Korkowski said. “Through the speakers and lab visits, I have learned new things that I hadn’t even thought of.”

Maria Fernanda Cornejo, of Brooklyn, New York, is the chapter’s secretary and is a junior majoring in veterinary and biomedical sciences. She is interested in exotic animals and hopes to get into veterinary school, with a focus on wildlife.

“My dream is to help endangered species and support their conservation, possibly at a zoo,” she said.

One of her favorite recent speakers at a club meeting was Jane Venezia, a graduate student who showed members the proper method for skin microbiome extraction, using a hands-on activity. Fernanda Cornejo said she looks forward to inviting new speakers in the future, who will appeal to students with a wide range of wildlife interests.

The chapter meets at 6 p.m. every other Thursday in room 102 of the Forest Resources Building. Formal meetings are typically held every other week with speakers and activities, with informal meetings among chapter members held on other days.

To learn more, contact Buderman at fbuderman@psu.edu.