BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — For most of the spring, Phoebe Brandon kept fighting the same invisible opponent.

Not the girls beside her.

Not the stopwatch.

The starting blocks.

Every race began with doubt. Every lean into the pedals carried hesitation.

Brandon, one of the area’s fastest sprinters, somehow kept finding herself trapped behind times that no longer felt like her own. Thirteen-second races. Stumbles out of the blocks. Confidence leaking away in fractions.

“Early in the season I was running 13s, which hasn’t happened since freshman year,” the Karns City junior said. “So that was kind of a setback.”

Track has a cruel way of making athletes publicly confront problems that begin privately. A bad basketball game disappears into teammates and possessions. A struggling hitter can hide inside a lineup. But sprinting exposes uncertainty immediately. The clock tells the truth before an athlete even catches her breath.

And Brandon knew exactly what was wrong.

“My blocks (have been really bad),” she admitted. “Once I started practicing them, they got a lot better.”

Simple enough in theory.

Except fear has mechanics too.

“I’m just bad at blocks,” Brandon said with a laugh. “I even said it would be better for me to start standing up without blocks.”

Then Friday happened.

Under the pressure and noise of the District 9 Track and Field Championships at Brookville High School, Brandon finally outran the version of herself that had lingered all spring.

She exploded to victory in the girls Class 2A 100-meter dash in a personal-best 12.55 seconds, a breakthrough performance that felt less like a sudden arrival and more like a release.

“I feel great,” Brandon said. “It’s kind of been a back-and-forth season. But I pushed through, and it feels great to actually come and PR today.”

The nerves, strangely enough, may have helped.

“Just nerves,” she said. “I get really nervous. And I think it helps me run faster.”

That is one of the strange paradoxes of sprinting. The event requires relaxation while producing panic. Sprinters spend entire seasons trying to convince themselves not to tighten up while standing in front of hundreds of people waiting for a gunshot.

Friday, Brandon found the balance.

And she wasn’t done.

Later in the afternoon, she teamed with Ava Kamenski, Brinleigh Kaufman and Mya Jones to capture gold in the 4×100 relay in 51.14 seconds, narrowly holding off Keystone’s quartet of Saidee Sell, Brianna Manno, Amelia Nellis and Isabella Brandon. The race felt like a blur of exchanges and desperation, the kind of relay where the finish line arrives before the heartbeat slows down.

Then Isabella Brandon stepped into perhaps the deepest race of the day.

The 100-meter hurdles featured Brookville star Hannah Geer battling through a strained hamstring, Keystone’s Isabella Brandon pushing the pace and Redbank Valley sophomore Avery Ortz chasing another state berth.

Geer, who also won the 300 hurdles, survived for gold. Isabella Brandon finished second.

And somehow, even in third place, Avery Ortz may have delivered one of the day’s most revealing performances.

“At districts, it just amplifies everything,” Ortz said. “All the nerves. All the tension.”

The thing about championship meets is they demand emotional recovery almost as much as physical recovery. Athletes lose races they dreamed about winning, then suddenly must reset within an hour for another final.

Ortz did exactly that.

Later in the meet, she stormed through the 200-meter dash in a blistering 25.84 seconds to win district gold.

The performance carried a different kind of weight because Ortz is no longer running simply for experience. Last season, as a freshman, states felt exploratory.

Avery Ortz

This year, the expectations changed.

“Last year, it’s in the back of your mind that you want to go to states and win, but as a freshman, you know you probably aren’t going to do that,” Ortz said. “Hopefully this year I can push myself and hopefully get on the podium.”

That is how elite athletes evolve. First they arrive. Then they begin expecting more.

Keystone’s Isabella Brandon understands the same progression.

“Honestly, I’m really glad to have Hannah pushing me,” she said after qualifying for states in the hurdles. “I do way better when someone is pushing me.”

Then she smiled.

“I’m just glad to be going to states. There’s nothing like it.”

If Class 2A belonged to breakthrough performances and loaded sprint races, Class 3A belonged almost entirely to Punxsutawney Chucks.

The Chucks overwhelmed the field to win the girls team title with 122 points, building the kind of afternoon that begins to feel inevitable long before the final event ends.

And they did it largely through relays.

Punxsutawney swept all three relay events, turning the track into a rotating blur of white and red uniforms and flying baton exchanges.

The 4×100 quartet of Adelynn Lewis, Natalie Burkett, Evelynn Neale and Maggie Guidice raced to victory in 50.15 seconds. The 4×800 team of Quinn Homan, Emalyn Conrad, Marin Martino and Riley Miller captured another district title. Then the 4×400 team of Miller, Burkett, Lewis and Homan closed the meet with a district and facility-record 4:00.67.

It was a relay sweep, but it also felt like a reflection of the program itself — layered depth, interchangeable talent and athletes willing to run for one another.

“It’s very special,” said junior pole vaulter Elliana Kostok. “We have been so supportive of each other. We came into the meet hoping we could win it.”

Kostok contributed another gold medal herself, clearing 11 feet to win her third straight district pole vault championship. The victory looked comfortable from the outside. It wasn’t.

Her body has spent much of the year in quiet revolt.

Elliana Kostok

“I had shin splints this year,” Kostok said. “My ankles have been really bothering me, so they’re all taped up. I overcame an injury after the indoor state meet. I pulled my groin and it was just a battle.”

There were weeks she stopped competing entirely.

“I took two weeks off of meets,” she said. “It was really stressful and overwhelming.”

Even after breaking the school record with a vault of 12-foot-2 at the Butler Invitational, the mental side remained fragile.

“I know I have the jumps,” Kostok said. “I know I can do it. I definitely need to fix that mindset.”

Pole vault may be the most psychological event in track and field because athletes must repeatedly sprint toward fear carrying a fiberglass pole. Confidence is not optional. Hesitation becomes physics instantly.

Kostok knows that now.

Her record-breaking vault came in terrible weather.

“It was pouring down rain,” she said. “I felt like I was flying in the air. It just felt so easy to me.”

Then the mind returned.

“The mental game started to come back,” she admitted.

Still, she won.

Still, Punxsutawney won.

So did Cranberry’s Beatrice Kolesar, claiming Class 2A titles in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

She was also on the Berries’ 4×800 championship relay along with Elena Ishman, Navy Perry and Darien Wenner.

Another big highlight of the evening was the Class 2A javelin throw.

Keystone sophomore Peyton McElravy edged Brookville’s Ally Wilson in the event. McElravy’s throw of 121-5 was a personal best and edged Wilson’s effort of 120-2.

Wilson was a state medalist in the javelin last season.

The post D9 GIRLS TRACK: Phoebe Brandon’s Long-Awaited Sprint Surge Headlined a Thrilling District 9 Championship Meet appeared first on exploreJefferson.