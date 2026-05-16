JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police released details on recent incidents investigated in Jefferson County, including a large theft at a campground and a drug-related arrest in Reynoldsville.

Theft Investigation Underway At Campground

According to PSP Marienville, troopers are investigating a reported theft at White’s Haven Campground in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the theft was reported on April 22 and involved numerous stolen items from a property on Cathers Run Road.

Among the items reported stolen were a side-by-side ignition key, propane tanks, a grill, portable air compressor, heater, welder, angle grinder, mini refrigerator, furniture, a shed, and other equipment and tools.

Police also reported damage to a camper after it was moved from the lot.

The victim was identified as a 56-year-old man from Punxsutawney.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Hawthorn Man Arrested Following Reynoldsville Traffic Stop

In a separate incident, PSP Punxsutawney said a Hawthorn man was arrested following a traffic stop in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County.

According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop around 8:42 p.m. on May 12 in the 800 block of Grant Street Extension.

Police said a 58-year-old Hawthorn man showed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance and was taken into custody for DUI.

During a search incident to arrest, troopers allegedly found marijuana.

Police say charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge David Inzana’s office.

Brookville Man Charged After Scooter Crash

Brookville Borough Police also reported filing a public drunkenness charge following an incident on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers charged a 49-year-old man after an investigation into an incident that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on May 13 near a bar on Progress Street in Brookville, Jefferson County.

Police say the man wrecked his non-motorized scooter while leaving the parking lot and entering the roadway, suffering injuries to his mouth and face.

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