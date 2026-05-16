BUTLER, Pa. — Butler Memorial Hospital announced that its new labor contract with the technical professionals represented by the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP) has been ratified by union members and approved by hospital leadership following negotiations focused on supporting the workforce while safeguarding the hospital’s ability to provide reliable, high-quality care for the Butler community.

This agreement strengthens staffing stability and reinforces Butler Memorial Hospital’s commitment to patient safety, a respectful workplace, and continued investment in services patients rely on close to home.

“We are grateful for the dedication and professionalism that brought this agreement to completion,” said Matthew Schnur, president of Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals. “We are proud of our team and confident in our continued ability to serve the Butler community with high-quality, expert care close to home. This agreement helps support our workforce while keeping our focus where it belongs — on the patients and families who count on us every day.”

The contract has now been ratified by PASNAP-represented technical professionals and approved by Butler Memorial Hospital leadership.

Butler Memorial Hospital remains committed to constructive engagement with employees and union representatives to support a strong workplace and exceptional patient care.

Nationally recognized for quality care, Independence Health System comprises Butler Memorial, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe, and Westmoreland Hospitals with a combined bed count of 925. With more than 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and nearly 7,000 employees, the System is the third largest in western Pennsylvania, serving a population base of 750,000 in a footprint spanning a multi-county region.

The System includes tertiary programs rated among America’s best for cardiac care and surgery, earning accolades from a number of prestigious outlets and organizations. Locally owned and locally controlled, Independence Health System offers its patients low-cost, high-quality care across the care spectrum in such specialties as cardiology, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, women’s health and obstetrics, emergency medicine, behavioral health, and primary care. Its network of outpatient centers sees more than 1.2 million visits annually. The homecare division further supports patients at all stages of life with home health and hospice services. Learn more at www.independence.health.

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