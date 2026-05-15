As our extended National Teacher’s Week celebration continues on exploreJefferson, we are thrilled to shine another spotlight on the incredible educators who make a difference in our community every single day!

Today’s spotlight goes to Mrs. Amy Clinger, a 1st grade teacher at Pinecreek Elementary School in Brookville.

For many children, first grade is filled with important milestones, growing independence, and unforgettable classroom memories. Teachers like Mrs. Clinger help guide students through that exciting stage with patience, encouragement, and a caring presence each day.

Thank you, Mrs. Clinger, for the dedication and positivity you bring to your students and school community. Your work helps make a difference in the lives of young learners every day! 🍎📚

A Special Thank You to Our Sponsors

This National Teacher’s Week feature is proudly presented by our main sponsor, UCIP (United Community Independence Programs), who shares our passion for recognizing the local heroes in our community.

We would also like to extend a huge thank you to our supporting sponsors for making this coverage possible:

Do you have a Venango County teacher you’d like to nominate? Email a photo and their school info to news@explorevenango.com!

The post Thank a Teacher: Honoring Mrs. Amy Clinger of Pinecreek Elementary School appeared first on exploreJefferson.