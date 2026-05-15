Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159 Rory Bennett Bench Warrant Michael Todd Bizzack Bench Warrant Anthony Boyking Bench Warrant Brian John Butler Bench Warrant Clyde Anthony Coates Bench Warrant Hayley Elizabeth Cooney Bench Warrant John Anthony Coppolino Bench Warrant E. Jay Corp Bench Warrant Rodney Antoin Covington Bench Warrant Jennifer Brian Degrazia Bench Warrant Christina Galbreath Bench Warrant Thomas Lee Golding Bench Warrant Mary E. Lefort Appleton Bench Warrant Eric Christopher Lefort Bench Warrant Kyle Philip Levengood Bench Warrant Daren Lewis Jr. Bench Warrant Thomas Merrel Lumadue Bench Warrant Justin Andrew Martin Bench Warrant Ashley Elizabeth McGary Bench Warrant Welby Fladimir Mejia Bench Warrant Scott Moore Bench Warrant David Scott Nailon Bench Warrant Matthew Nesbitt Bench Warrant Michael Paul Noel Bench Warrant Nicholas M. Paranish Bench Warrant William Pena Bench Warrant Mark Lee Samson Bench Warrant Michael A. Smith Bench Warrant Anthony Clair Stiver Bench Warrant Harlan Tyler Stone Bench Warrant Dustin Don Sutton Bench Warrant Sarah Elizabeth Unrue Bench Warrant Shane Lester Wagner Bench Warrant Tiffany Anne West Bench Warrant Charles Wesley Wyatt Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant Bench Warrant