CLEARFIELD, PA- Today, a Flag Raising Ceremony and Peace Officer Memorial Service took place at the Clearfield County Courthouse.

In coordination with National Police Week and National Peace Officers Memorial Day, the ceremony was conducted by Clearfield County District Attorney and President of Bucktail Council of Scouting America, Ryan Sayers, area Scouts and Troop 2 Scoutmaster, Andrew Jenkins.

An American Flag was raised during the ceremony which will then travel to the U.S. Capitol to be raised on July 4th to commemorate America’s 250th Birthday.

Below are Sayer’s remarks and the prayer recited by Jenkins.

View the slideshow here.

“It is an honor to be here this morning to lead this ceremony and service as both the Clearfield County District Attorney and President of the Bucktail Council of Scouting America.

For over 100 years, Scouting has been an integral part of America’s history and woven into the fabric of American culture. One of only a few civic organizations officially chartered by Congress, Scouting has shaped and mentored Presidents, Supreme Court Justices, Congressmen, Military leaders, Astronauts, CEOs, movie directors, actors, singers, professional athletes, and community leaders.

Scouting is about building character, leadership, and citizenship. It is about standing, leading, and serving one’s community, and Scouting has also always been proud to work with those that serve our communities every day—our law enforcement officers. Law enforcement organizations across the country through merit badge requirements, community service, and as chartered partners have been incredible supporters of the Scouting Movement, with a number of Scouts go on to stand as part of the Thin Blue Line when they grow up.

Today, we gather for two reasons. First, with the 250th Birthday of the United States only a few weeks away, an America flag has been working its way across the Commonwealth. This flag will be raised by Scouts and law enforcement and flown over all 67 counties thanks to a partnership between Scouting and the PA Sheriff’s Association, and then raised over the U.S. Capitol on July 4th. Today is Clearfield County’s turn to have Scouts and law enforcement raise this flag over our great county.

Second, this week is National Police Week and today is National Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is observed every May 15th to remember all those officers who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives in the line of duty. It is fitting to have our law enforcement agencies present to be part of this historic flag raising and have our youth present for this memorial service.”

Prayer

“Heavenly Father,

We humbly lift up those who have served and continue to serve in law enforcement. We thank You for their courage, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to protect and uphold justice.

On this Peace Officer Memorial Day, we remember those who gave their lives in the line of duty. May their families find comfort in Your unfailing love, and may their legacy inspire strength and honor in all who follow. Grant wisdom, protection, and peace to those who still serve, and let Your presence be a shield over them always.

In Jesus’ name we pray,

Amen.”