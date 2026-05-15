PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man is in the Jefferson County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle and returned it to the owner’s residence while a state trooper was investigating the theft on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a home on Cloe Church Road in Bell Township for a stolen vehicle report around 12:35 p.m. on Monday, May 11. The vehicle owner told police the car was taken without permission after being parked for a short time, the complaint states.

The complaint indicates that the vehicle returned to the residence while the PSP Punxsutawney trooper was there. Police identified 44-year-old Jesse Don Scott in the driver’s seat. The vehicle’s owner told police she did not know Scott and never permitted him to drive the car, according to the complaint.

The trooper noted fresh damage to the rear driver side of the vehicle, the complaint continues. Scott allegedly told the trooper he believed he purchased the vehicle and was told to “follow the GPS,” according to the complaint.

The trooper reported in the complaint that Scott displayed erratic behavior, made irrational statements, and had red, watery eyes and dilated pupils.

The complaint notes that Scott refused field sobriety and chemical tests. Police obtained a search warrant for Scott’s blood and took him to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a blood draw, the complaint notes.

Scott’s license was suspended for a prior DUI, according to the complaint.

According to court documents, Scott was arraigned on the following charges at 7:40 p.m. on May 11 in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2

DUI: Controlled Substance — Impaired Ability — 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

Driving While BAC .02 or Greater While License Suspended, Summary

Driving While Operating Privileges Suspended or Revoked, Summary

Unable to post $20,000 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 at 2:00 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

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