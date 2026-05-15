BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — PennDOT and Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors announced changes to the timeline for two traffic pattern switches on westbound Interstate 80 as part of the multi-year North Fork Bridges project in Jefferson County.

A lane closure on westbound I-80 was previously scheduled for May 10. The closure is now set to start at 7:00 a.m. on June 1, PennDOT said. The department said the work will accommodate paving and should last about seven days.

The closure will be located east of Richardsville Road. Westbound traffic will shift to the right once the paving is done, according to PennDOT.

A traffic switch on eastbound I-80 will begin May 15 at 9:00 p.m., the department said. Vehicles will move to the right over Jenks Street for about 4,000 feet. The shift allows for construction in the median, the department added.

The total project involves bridge replacements over Jenks Street and Richardsville Road, including extending a culvert over a tributary to North Fork Redbank Creek, according to PennDOT.

Work depends on the weather, and schedules might change if conditions stay poor, state officials said. Completion is expected in summer 2028. PennDOT urged drivers to use caution and watch for workers in the area.

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