CLEARFIELD, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the shoulders along Route 879 near the intersection with T-748 (Oak Hill Road) in Karthaus Township will close on Monday, May 18, as part of a bridge replacement project for a municipally owned structure spanning Mosquito Creek.

On Monday, the bridge will close. Traffic will be diverted to Route 879 and Route 1018 (Pottersdale Road). Drivers may notice a slight increase in traffic on these roads when that detour is implemented, but PennDOT does not anticipate any significant traffic impacts.

The shoulders along Route 879 will also close on Monday. This will allow the contractor to use the shoulders as a staging area for equipment. Traffic impacts will be minimal, however PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limit and work zone signage, and always buckle up.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.