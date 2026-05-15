CLEARFIELD, Pa.– James Mattern was recognized for attaining honorary status at a recent meeting of the Clearfield Knights of Columbus Council 409.

Honorary status is achieved by a member who has reached a certain age and has 25 years of continuous service with the K of C.

Jim became a knight on April 1,1985 when he took his first and second degrees. He became a third degree knight in January 1986, which is the highest degree at the council level. He is also a 4th degree knight with Assembly 952.

Mr. Mattern is pictured receiving his silver honorary membership card and fraternal information document presented by Deputy Grand Knight Randy Lemmo and Grand Knight Steve Gillespie.

Any Catholic men, age 18 and over and in good standing in the church, are invited to join the Knights of Columbus. Please contact any K of C member for information or call 814-765-6445. Also watch the church bulletin for upcoming events and meeting dates.

K of C Council 409 is very active throughout the community and encourages all members to participate in service events whenever they are able.