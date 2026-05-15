CURWENSVILLE —Addison Siple and Addison Warren combined to go 6-for-7 with five runs scored and three RBIs, and Siple pitched a 15 strikeout, 2-hitter to lead the Curwensville softball team to an 11-1 victory Friday afternoon in a game shortened to six innings due to the 10-run rule.

With the win, the Lady Tide finished the regular season with a record of 11-5 and won the Moshannon Valley League with a 5-1 mark. It’s the first time Curwensville has won the MVL since the 2013 season. The Lady Tide also tied Juniata Valley for the best record in the ICC North Division at 8-2, but lost the tiebreaker to the Lady Hornets.

“Winning the Mo Valley League was the result of us working hard every day to get better, and taking one game at a time,” Curwensville head coach Jason Wos said. “I’m very proud of how our girls are playing and we are now looking forward to our district playoff game.”

Curwensville ended the regular season on a 6-game winning streak and is the No. 3 seed in the District 9 Class A playoff bracket. The Lady Tide host sixth-seeded Otto-Eldred Monday, May 18 in a quarterfinal matchup.

After Siple struck out the side to start Friday’s game. Warren and Kylah Wos belted back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the first to make it 1-0. Siple followed with a single before Ava Hainsey reached on an error. Wos scored on the play and another Glendale error allowed Eliza Aughebaugh to reach and Hainsey to score to make it 3-0.

Another three strikeout inning for Siple in the second was followed by two more runs in the home half of the frame.

Siple knocked in Warren, who led off with a walk, with a single and scored later in the inning on another Lady Viking error.

Curwensville added a run in the third on a Warren RBI single, but the Lady Vikings answered with one in the top of the fourth.

Mya Markel and Elizabeth Kaufman started the fourth with consecutive singles off Siple, who struck out the first nine batters of the game. Markel scored on a Macy Snyder groundout two batters later.

Markel and Kaufman were the only two Lady Vikings to reach base against Siple, who retired the final nine batters she faced.

Curwensville made it 8-1 in the fifth on a Sydney Simcox RBI single and a Warren RBI double. Warren smacked two doubles in the game.

Back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the sixth from Briah Peoples and Addyson Neiswender ended the game. Two runs scored on the double by Peoples, who crossed home plate with the final run on Neiswender’s 2-bagger.

Siple and Warren each had three hits for the Lady Tide, while Peoples added two.

Curwensville welcomes Otto-Eldred Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Glendale—1

Mya Markel ss-p 2110, Ball p 1000, Elizabeth Kaufman c 3010, Emma Gilbey 3b 2000, Macy Snyder 2b 2001, Rosalie McClellan p-ss 2000, Libby Dubler 1b 2000, Boslet lf 2000, Makenna Wilkinson cf 2000, Lia Dick rf 1000, Tessa Hamilton rf 1000. Totals: 20-1-2-1.

Curwensville—11

Addison Warren c 3232, Kylah Wos 2b 3111, Addison Siple p 4331, Ava Hainsey 3b 3001, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf 3100, Briah Peoples ss 3222, Addyson Neiswender lf 3011, Sydney Simcox cf 2211, Sylvia Witherite 1b 3000. Totals: 27-11-11-9.

Score by Innings

Glendale 000 100— 1 2 3

Curwensville 321 023—11 11 0

Errors—Wilkinson, Markel, McClellan. 2B—Warren 2, Siple, Neiswender, Peoples, Wos. HBP—Hainsey (by McClellan). SB—Warren 2, Aughenbaugh 2, Siple, Simcox. CS—Warren, Neiswender.

Pitching

Glendale: McClellan—3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Markel—2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Ball—1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB. 0 SO.

Curwensville: Siple—6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 SO.

WP—Siple. LP—McClellan.