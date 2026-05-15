BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Brookville residents received an update on various projects supported by the borough’s council Wednesday morning during an “Eggs and Issues” breakfast meeting. The event was held at the Brookville Borough Complex and hosted by the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Article by Randy Bartley

Brookville Borough Manager Dana Rooney said the Longview Park plan included an upgraded amphitheater and playground, a splash pad, improved parking, walking paths, picnic area, sports courts for pickleball and basketball and flushable restrooms. Rooney said the original plan included a swimming pool but the idea was scrapped when the pool was included in another borough project. She said parking will be added along the perimeter of the park so people could park closer to each attraction. Rooney said in addition to traditional playgrounds that there would be several features that capitalized on the natural slope of the park.

Rooney said the council would have preferred to have the park completed this summer but grant cycles vary so only the amphitheater and playground would be finished this year.

Another project is the kayak launch on Red Bank Creek near South White Street. Rooney said the launch site will be improved and parking will be expanded. A pavilion will be erected with picnic tables and landscaping around an existing bench. She added that kayaks will be available for rent at the site.

Rooney touched on the Main Street Streetscape project. She said the goal is to improve safety, looks and add comfort. She said new sidewalks, benches, bike racks, motorcycle parking and new tree and plan boxes are included in the plan. Rooney said that the “bump outs” will not be added due to the width of the street.

Another far-reaching project is the sports complex and community center. The borough purchased 22 acres of vacant land opposite the Hickory Grove Elementary School and hopes to erect the center on that site. A master plan is being developed that would encompass an indoor/outdoor pool, a gymnastics room, basketball and pickleball courts, shower and locker rooms, meeting and class rooms. Rooney noted that the borough may move the administration offices and the police department into the new building.

The Dr. Walter Dick Park projects will have to wait until the I-80 bridge replacement project is completed in 2027. The park lies beneath and between the bridges. Rooney said until the eastbound bridge is de-constructed the replacement of the popular “swinging bridge” will need to wait. She said the bridge will be made handicapped accessible on north sides of the North Fork Creek. Picnic tables will be placed on the east side of the stream.

Rooney also updated the plans for Memorial Park. Baseball and softball fields occupy much of the park but the remainder, lying at the confluence of the Sandy Lick and North Fork creeks, will include a quarter mile walking track around the perimeter of the park, improved parking, and an all-purpose pad for Gaga ball.

A proposed project, not yet approved by the council, is a walking trail that would connect several features including the Red Bank Valley Trail, the Kayak Launch and Memorial Park.

Rooney said a “less glamorous” project is the improvement of several cross walks in the borough. Improvements would be at Main and Franklin and a mid-street crossing on South White Street. The project has not been approved by the council.

Rooney said the borough has planned several events this summer including a community yard sale from July 30 to August 2, Brookville’s first National Night Out on August 4. Additional events may be found at the BACC or Brookville Borough website.

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