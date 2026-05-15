Article by Asha Prihar of Spotlight PA

In this week’s quiz: President Donald Trump nominates a state senator for ambassadorship, a state board sues over artificial intelligence software, and a Pennsylvania golf course hosts the PGA Championship.

If a blue “Take the News Quiz” button doesn’t appear above for you, click here instead.

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (newsletters@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!

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