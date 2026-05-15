DUBOIS, PA- Downtown DuBois Inc. has been designated as a 2026 Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the roster of designated programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns through preservation-based economic development and community revitalization using the Main Street Approach™.

“We are proud to recognize Downtown DuBois Inc. as a 2026 Accredited Main Street America program for your unwavering commitment to grassroots transformation and the extraordinary abilities of your staff, board of directors, and volunteers to respond to the needs of their community,” said Erin Barnes, President and CEO at Main Street America. “Downtown DuBois Inc. demonstrates a dedication to investing in the people and places that make your downtown district special and contribute to the collective power of the Main Street movement to build vibrant spaces and durable economies.”

Downtown DuBois Inc. is one of 838 nationally recognized Accredited Main Street America organizations and is a part of a network of over 1,600 communities leading positive commercial district transformation efforts throughout the United States.

Main Street America recognizes two tiers of national designation — Accredited and Affiliate.

These designations are a badge of excellence and a powerful tool, signaling to community members, civic leaders, decision makers, funders, and others that the Main Street program holds an established position within a nationwide movement with a 45-year proven track record of generating transformative economic returns, fostering welcoming and inviting communities, and creating lasting positive impact.

Downtown DuBois Inc.’s performance was evaluated through assessments conducted by the organization’s personnel and board of directors, and Downtown DuBois Inc., which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet rigorous national community evaluation standards.

These standards provide the Main Street America network with a strong framework for reviewing progress, recognizing strengths, understanding trends, and identifying strategies to move Main Street programs forward.

To qualify for Accredited status—Main Street America’s top designation tier—communities must demonstrate a proven track record of achieving outcomes in alignment with the Main Street Approach and exceptional performance in six areas: broad-based community commitment to revitalization; inclusive leadership and organizational capacity; diversified funding and sustainable program operations; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated impact and results.

In 2025, Main Street America programs generated $9.4 billion in local reinvestment, welcomed 6,936 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 36,549 net new jobs, rehabilitated 10,623 historic buildings, and leveraged 1.8 million volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar a Main Street program spent on operations, $23.13 was reinvested in its downtown district.

Over the past year, Downtown DuBois Inc. continued to build momentum through revitalization efforts, community partnerships, and expanded downtown programming. In 2025, the organization supported numerous community events and initiatives that increased foot traffic, promoted local businesses, and strengthened community engagement throughout the downtown district. Ongoing beautification projects, business support efforts, and volunteer participation demonstrated the continued investment being made in the future of Downtown DuBois. The organization also expanded collaborative partnerships with local businesses, civic organizations, and regional stakeholders to further economic development and downtown vitality. These accomplishments reflect Downtown DuBois Inc.’s commitment to preserving the community’s historic character while fostering long-term growth and opportunity.

“Receiving the 2026 Main Street America Accredited designation is an honor and a reflection of the dedication of our board members – past and present – volunteers, business owners, partners, and community supporters,” said Shirley Dahrouge, Executive Director. “This recognition validates the hard work being done to strengthen Downtown DuBois through economic development, beautification, and community engagement. We are proud of the progress made in 2025 and remain committed to creating a vibrant and welcoming downtown for residents, visitors, and businesses alike.”

ABOUT DOWNTOWN DUBOIS INC.

Downtown DuBois Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the revitalization and promotion of Downtown DuBois through economic development, historic preservation, beautification, and community engagement. Working collaboratively with local businesses, residents, volunteers, and community partners, the organization strives to create a vibrant, welcoming, and sustainable downtown district for generations to come. For more information, visit www.downtowndubois.com.

ABOUT MAIN STREET AMERICA

Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach™. Today, the network includes more than 1,600 communities across the country working to build stronger places through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, the Main Street movement has resulted in $124.67 billion reinvested locally, 188,583 net new businesses, 852,443 net gain in jobs, 356,424 buildings rehabbed, and 41 million volunteer hours. Main Street America is a nonprofit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information, visit mainstreet.org.