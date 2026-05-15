BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The baton moved the way belief moves.

Quick. Certain. Clean.

Four runners in Central Clarion blue and orange flashed around the track Friday afternoon at the District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Brookville High School, their exchanges sharp enough to sound rehearsed long before the gun ever fired. Jackson Mravintz handed to Caleb Hunter. Hunter to Brody Beggs. Beggs to Nathan Frederick.

And somewhere beyond the finish line, somewhere beyond the stopwatch and the crowd and the medals, there was another runner folded into the race too.

For Burf.

That was the phrase the Central Clarion 4×100 relay team carried with them all day. For Mason Burford, the state champion sprinter sidelined by a chipped ankle bone after clipping a hurdle earlier this spring. Burford stood on the outside looking in Friday, unable to run but still somehow present in every exchange.

So when Central Clarion crossed first in 43.52 seconds to edge Union/A-C Valley for district gold, the moment felt less like a defense of a state championship legacy and more like an act of preservation.

Last year’s PIAA championship relay is mostly gone now. Beggs is the lone holdover from the quartet that won state gold. The names changed. The chemistry changed. The expectations somehow did not.

“We focused on this team,” Beggs said. “Last year is in the past.”

Still, the past lingers around them.

It lives in comparisons. In split times. In the temptation to measure every race against the one that came before it.

“We were comparing times to last year at the district meet, and we had faster times than last year,” Beggs said. “Motivation and adrenalin at states is different, so we’ll see.”

Burford’s absence only sharpened the emotion.

“(Mason) is a big part of this team,” Beggs said. “We came out here today and said, ‘For Burf.’ We’re doing it for him today.”

Track teams, especially sprint relays, tend to become tiny ecosystems of trust. The race lasts less than 44 seconds, but it is built on months of invisible repetition — hand placement, stride timing, acceleration angles, mechanical precision.

“We focus on mechanics,” Mravintz said. “Getting the hands real high.”

And after crossing the finish line first, Central Clarion’s runners immediately began thinking about next week.

“Oh, yeah,” Hunter said. “We’re excited for it.”

The thing about championship meets is they often reveal not only who is talented, but who is obsessed.

Sam Krug looks obsessed.

The Brookville hurdler won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.56 seconds despite clipping the final hurdle so hard it nearly seemed to throw the rhythm of the race sideways. Earlier in the preliminaries, he had already run a personal-best 14.42. Then he returned later to capture gold again in the 300 hurdles in 39.00 seconds.

Most hurdlers fear mistakes because hurdles magnify them instantly. A clipped barrier becomes panic. Panic becomes stiffness. Stiffness becomes defeat.

Sam Krug

Krug sees the event differently.

“It’s a perfectionist race,” he said. “You have to be addicted to wanting to fix all the small things.”

That is the strange psychology of hurdlers. They spend entire seasons chasing fractions of efficiency invisible to almost everyone else.

Can the trail leg clear faster? Can the body stay lower? Can the stride pattern remain clean late in the race when exhaustion starts pulling mechanics apart?

Krug thinks about all of it.

“It’s been kind of a reoccurring problem,” he said. “I get out really well through the first 60, 70 meters of the race, then it’s the last three hurdles I hit.”

Most athletes would frame the mistake as frustration. Krug frames it as data.

“I can sit here and complain about hitting the hurdle, but at the same time, you’re gonna hit a hurdle in a race,” he said. “It’s just how you bounce back from it.”

Brookville coach after Brookville coach likely spent Friday glancing around the facility with the same realization: the Raiders had too many weapons.

Hayden Freeman alone felt like three athletes compressed into one body.

The Brookville senior exploded through the 100-meter dash in a District 9 and facility-record 10.64 seconds, then doubled back to break another district and facility record in the 200 at 21.48. As if that weren’t enough, he also won the high jump at 6-foot-3.

Hayden Freeman

Freeman competes the way certain great athletes smile — casually enough to disguise the violence underneath.

“It feels good,” Freeman said. “Always the goal to get districts. Good warmup for states. States is where it really matters.”

There is no false modesty in elite sprinting. Sprinters know exactly what they are chasing.

Freeman especially seems energized by resistance.

“I love when I have competition,” he said. “It makes me push harder and get a better time.”

The high jump, oddly enough, may be the event he speaks about most affectionately.

“I’ve loved it,” Freeman said. “Especially because during indoor, how do you practice high jump?”

The improvement surprised even him.

“I love that it’s happening,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite things to do.”

Brookville’s dominance spread far beyond Freeman.

Ty Fiscus captured district titles in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Krug swept the hurdles. Freeman owned the sprints and high jump. Points accumulated everywhere, in bursts and waves and layers until the team race stopped feeling competitive.

Brookville finished with 151 points. Central Clarion was second with 69. Union/A-C Valley placed third with 50.

The margin reflected something larger than talent.

“It’s awesome,” Krug said. “All of us have been here since November during indoor track, putting the work in in the weight room. Going to indoor meets in Ohio and Edinboro and all these different places. It’s really refreshing to see our hard work finally paying off.”

And then there was Dalton Wenner, who spent the winter pinning opponents to wrestling mats before deciding spring might offer another kind of state pursuit.

The Cranberry senior is already a state wrestling champion at 139 pounds. Now he’s chasing medals on a different surface entirely.

Dalton Wenner

Wenner committed himself fully to the 800 meters this offseason, a race that feels almost engineered to torment wrestlers. Too long to sprint. Too fast to settle. Eight hundred meters of strategic discomfort.

Friday, he won it anyway.

Wenner crossed in 1:56.92 to edge defending district champion Jackson Nicewonger of North Clarion in one of the meet’s deepest races.

“It was a pretty deep field this year,” Wenner said. “I knew there was a lot of competition, but I just knew I had to go out, hang on, try to run my best time.”

What makes Wenner fascinating is that he still talks about track almost like a discovery.

“I mean, wrestling is definitely my main sport,” he admitted. “But I really enjoy running the 800. I just kind of found it last year.”

The realization arrived gradually.

“At the Oil City invite, when I ran a 1:59.80 there, I realized that I can do this,” Wenner said. “I can get to state, too.”

Now he has.

And on a Friday afternoon filled with relay chemistry, perfectionist hurdlers, record-setting sprinters and runaway team dominance, Wenner became something else entirely:

A state wrestling champion suddenly running toward another version of himself.

The post D9 BOYS TRACK: Brookville Overwhelmed the Field Behind Freeman, Krug and a Cascade of Championship Performances appeared first on exploreJefferson.