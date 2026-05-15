CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Clearfield woman waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday after facing charges for attempting to break into a Clearfield Borough home and fighting with officers.

Clearfield Regional Police charged Sara Gail Peangatelli, 38, with felony counts of aggravated assault, criminal trespass and assault of a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.

Peangatelli waived her right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case to the Court of Common Pleas for further disposition. While a judge lowered her bail from $100,000 to $10,000, she remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, a resident called police to an Ogden Avenue residence April 23 to report a suspicious woman in the area. The caller stated a disoriented woman he did not know was outside his home. He called a second time to report she was becoming agitated and appeared to be under the influence.

When police arrived, they observed the caller’s wife holding the woman in the doorway of the home to prevent her from entering. Officers identified the woman as Peangatelli. Police grabbed Peangatelli while she was halfway through the doorway and pulled her from the residence. She struggled with officers and yelled nonsense as they assisted her to the ground.

Police reported she continued to struggle while being handcuffed and later had to be carried to the end of the driveway after refusing to enter the patrol car. An officer noted her actions were consistent with methamphetamine use. Officers transported Peangatelli to Penn Highlands Clearfield for medical clearance.

At the hospital, Peangatelli reportedly struggled with staff and required sedation multiple times. She also allegedly attempted to bite and kick nurses and officers. After receiving medical clearance, she was taken to the county jail.

Online court documents show Peangatelli pleaded guilty in January to defiant trespass, false identification to law enforcement and disorderly conduct, resulting in a sentence of 129 days to one year in the county jail. In July 2023, she was also charged with terroristic threats for threatening a neighbor and their dog. Since being sentenced to five years of probation in February 2024, she has violated her probation three times. Earlier this month, a judge sentenced her for a probation revocation to 30 days to one year in jail for the April incident.