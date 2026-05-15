INDIANA, Pa. (EYT) — Applications are still being accepted for the 2026 Indiana County Camp Cadet program, which is scheduled for July at Camp Orenda in Indiana County.

According to organizers, the 2026 Indiana County Camp Cadet program will run from Sunday, July 12, through Saturday, July 18, at Camp Orenda, located at 280 Lions Health Camp Road in Indiana.

Applications are available at Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana, located at 35 Fenton Road, or can be downloaded from the Indiana County Camp Cadet website. The extended application deadline is May 31.

Established in 2008, Indiana County Camp Cadet is a free overnight camp open to youth ages 13 through 15 who either reside in or attend school in Indiana County.

The week-long program is designed to provide participants with firsthand exposure to careers in law enforcement, the military, criminal justice, emergency response, and related fields. The camp is staffed by Pennsylvania State Police troopers and volunteers.

Participants, referred to as “Cadets,” take part in physically and mentally challenging activities focused on teamwork, leadership, confidence-building, and law enforcement-related skills.

Throughout the week, cadets attend presentations and demonstrations from agencies and organizations that have included the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Magisterial District Judges, the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency/911, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, the Indiana Fire Association, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Pennsylvania National Guard, and LifeFlight.

Cadets may also receive instruction from specialized PSP units, including the Aviation Patrol Unit, Canine Unit, Computer Crime Unit, Clandestine Laboratory Response Team, Hazardous Device and Explosives Section, Firearms Unit, and Patrol Unit.

Organizers noted that Indiana County Camp Cadet, Inc. is a nonprofit organization and is not intended to serve as a recreational or disciplinary camp. Approximately 20 to 30 youth attend the program annually at no cost to families thanks to ongoing community support.

Questions about the program may be directed to Trooper Cliff Greenfield, Camp Director, at 724-357-1998.

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