YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Virginia man is facing multiple traffic citations after he allegedly struck power lines with his vehicle and fled the scene in Young Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks, the incident occurred on May 7 at 4:33 p.m. on Walston Road, east of Mondi Road in Young Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Rayburn A. Wiles, 53, of Norton, Virginia, was traveling south on Walston Road when the vehicle struck overhead power lines, causing damage to the lines.

State police said Wiles failed to stop or report the incident to authorities. Following an investigation, troopers identified Wiles as the operator.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident, and police said Wiles’ vehicle sustained no damage.

Assisting troopers at the scene were the Lindsay Fire Department, PennDOT, and Penelec.

According to the report, Wiles received multiple citations as a result of the incident.

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