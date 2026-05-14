As our extended National Teacher’s Week celebration continues on exploreJefferson, we are thrilled to shine another spotlight on the incredible educators who make a difference in our community every single day!

Today, we are honored to recognize Mrs. Stephanie Goddard, a kindergarten teacher at Northside Elementary School in Brookville.

A recent recipient of the Golden Eagle Award, Mrs. Goddard is praised for the tireless effort, compassion, and dedication she brings to her classroom. Many say she treats every student with the same love and care she gives her own children, Ella and Jace, creating a welcoming environment where young learners feel supported and encouraged from the very start.

Kindergarten teachers help shape not only growing minds, but growing hearts, and Mrs. Goddard’s commitment to her students shines through each and every day.

Thank you, Mrs. Goddard, for the difference you make in the lives of your students and for the passion you bring to education! 🍎📚

A Special Thank You to Our Sponsors

This National Teacher’s Week feature is proudly presented by our main sponsor, UCIP (United Community Independence Programs), who shares our passion for recognizing the local heroes in our community.

We would also like to extend a huge thank you to our supporting sponsors for making this coverage possible:

Do you have a Venango County teacher you’d like to nominate? Email a photo and their school info to news@explorevenango.com!

The post Thank a Teacher: Honoring Mrs. Stephanie Goddard of Northside Elementary School in Brookville appeared first on exploreJefferson.