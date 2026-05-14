CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Carpet & Flooring has added a durable new option to its showroom with the release of Shaw Pet Perfect LVP, a waterproof vinyl plank designed for homes with pets.
The product builds on Shaw’s established vinyl plank line and incorporates the company’s exclusive Pet Perfect technology for added protection.
A key feature of the new line is Shaw’s dual‑application Paw Defense coating, which makes the flooring 50% more scratch-resistant than traditional LVP. For households with active pets, that added durability helps maintain a consistent look over time.
Product highlights include:
- 20 mil wear layer — built for high‑traffic areas
- 100% waterproof construction — suitable for spills and everyday messes
- Made in the USA
- Ten color options
- Enhanced scratch resistance from twice‑applied Paw Defense technology
Shaw supports the line with its 4 P’s warranty, covering paws, pee, puke and poo, along with added scratch protection. It’s a straightforward warranty designed for real‑life households.
Shaw Pet Perfect LVP offers homeowners a flooring option that balances durability, waterproof performance and pet‑focused engineering.
STORE HOURS:
Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website www.mcmillenscarpet.com, their Facebook page, or call 814-764-5651.
The post SPONSORED: McMillen’s Carpet & Flooring Introduces Shaw Pet Perfect LVP appeared first on exploreJefferson.
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