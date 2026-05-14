CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Carpet & Flooring has added a durable new option to its showroom with the release of Shaw Pet Perfect LVP, a waterproof vinyl plank designed for homes with pets.

The product builds on Shaw’s established vinyl plank line and incorporates the company’s exclusive Pet Perfect technology for added protection.

A key feature of the new line is Shaw’s dual‑application Paw Defense coating, which makes the flooring 50% more scratch-resistant than traditional LVP. For households with active pets, that added durability helps maintain a consistent look over time.

Product highlights include:

20 mil wear layer — built for high‑traffic areas

100% waterproof construction — suitable for spills and everyday messes

Made in the USA

Ten color options

Enhanced scratch resistance from twice‑applied Paw Defense technology

Shaw supports the line with its 4 P’s warranty, covering paws, pee, puke and poo, along with added scratch protection. It’s a straightforward warranty designed for real‑life households.

Shaw Pet Perfect LVP offers homeowners a flooring option that balances durability, waterproof performance and pet‑focused engineering.

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website www.mcmillenscarpet.com, their Facebook page, or call 814-764-5651.

The post SPONSORED: McMillen’s Carpet & Flooring Introduces Shaw Pet Perfect LVP appeared first on exploreJefferson.