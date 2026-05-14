CLEARFIELD, PA- A grassroots campaign aimed at preserving the Clearfield Regional Police Department is preparing to bring residents together later this month for a public rally focused on community safety, local policing and first responder support.

The “Save the CRPD” campaign will host a Community Rally on Sunday, May 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Grove Stage in the Clearfield Driving Park. Organizers say the event is intended to unite community members in support of the regional police department as uncertainty surrounding its future continues.

The rally comes amid ongoing debate over the future of the regional police force, which was formed in 2023 through a partnership between Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township. In recent months, borough officials have discussed dissolving the agreement and re-establishing a borough police department, prompting concerns from many residents and local officials who believe the CRPD provides stronger police coverage and improved public safety services.

According to organizers, the afternoon event will feature several family-friendly and educational activities. A Bike Rodeo hosted by the CRPD is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by guest speakers at 2 p.m. and a safety information session presented by Clearfield EMS at 3 p.m.

Featured speakers are expected to include Ryan Sayers, Tim Winters and Bruce Fair, all of whom have publicly expressed support for maintaining the regional police department.

In addition to the scheduled programs, organizers said food vendors and live entertainment will be available throughout the afternoon. Volunteers will also distribute informational materials, collect petition signatures and encourage community members to become involved with the campaign.

Campaign supporters argue that dissolving the CRPD could reduce police coverage in the area and place greater reliance on the Pennsylvania State Police. Community advocates have pointed to response times, staffing levels and enforcement of local ordinances as key concerns if the regional department is dissolved.

The rally follows several months of public meetings, protests and legal proceedings connected to the future of the department. A judge previously issued a stay on the dissolution process while discussions continue between municipal leaders.

Organizers say the May 17 rally is open to all residents and is designed to promote dialogue, awareness and support for local first responders. Anyone wishing to sign a petition and cannot attend the rally is asked to email savethecrpd@gmail.com