PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are warning area residents to stay alert for seasonal scams that commonly affect communities across the region during the spring and summer months.

According to a media advisory issued May 13, PSP said traveling criminals frequently visit Pennsylvania from other states in search of victims for money-making scams, often targeting elderly residents.

Troopers said two of the most common scams involve fraudulent home repair offers and “diversion” theft schemes.

Home Repair Scams

Police said scammers often approach homeowners through door-to-door solicitation, offering to seal driveways, repair roofs, or complete other repairs at unusually low prices.

According to PSP, the suspects commonly claim they are “working in the area” or have “extra materials” left over from another job. Troopers warned that while the initial cash price may appear inexpensive, victims frequently end up paying far more than the original estimate, often for poor-quality work.

Diversion Thefts

State police also warned about diversion thefts, in which suspects distract homeowners while accomplices enter the residence to steal valuables such as jewelry and cash.

According to the advisory, suspects may pose as utility workers, repair personnel, or individuals asking for help, such as requesting water or claiming to be looking for a lost pet. Troopers said some suspects wear clothing or badges resembling official work uniforms to gain trust and access to homes.

Police noted the suspects often communicate with accomplices using cell phones or radios while committing the thefts.

Prevention Tips

State police offered several recommendations to help residents avoid becoming victims, including:

Keep doors locked when outside doing yard work or checking mail.

Never allow strangers into your home, even if they appear distressed.

Verify the identity of utility workers by contacting the company directly.

Research contractors before agreeing to home repairs.

Be cautious of high-pressure sales tactics.

Obtain written contracts and carefully review all agreements before signing.

Do not make final payment until work is completed satisfactorily.

Record license plate numbers and descriptions of suspicious individuals.

State police urged residents to report suspicious activity immediately and reminded victims not to feel embarrassed about reporting scams or attempted fraud.

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