Upcoming trainings include Mental Health First Aid and Mental Health First Aid for Adults Working with Youth.

Mental Health First Aid Training

Increase your comfort level in offering initial support to an adult experiencing a mental health challenge or substance misuse problem and connect them with appropriate resources. As certified instructors, Penn State Extension educators teach the Mental Health First Aid course from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

June 1 and 3, from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register for this training by May 25, 2026.

June 2 and 4, from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register for this training by May 25, 2026.

June 18, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register for this training by May 31, 2026.

July 15 and 16, from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register for this training by June 26, 2026.

To learn more and to register, visit: extension.psu.edu/adult-mental-health-first-aid or call 1-877-345-0691.

Mental Health First Aid for Adults Working with Youth is designed to teach adults who regularly interact with young people how to provide initial support to youth experiencing mental health or addiction challenges and assist them in finding the help and care they need. As certified instructors, Penn State Extension educators teach the National Council for Mental Wellbeing’s Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) course. Act 48 credits may be available.

August 5, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. The registration deadline for this training is July 16, 2026.

October 8, from 5:45 to 9 p.m. The registration deadline for this training is September 17, 2026.

To learn more, visit: extension.psu.edu/mental-health-first-aid-adults-working-with-youth or call 1-877-345-0691.

About Penn State Extension

Penn State Extension is dedicated to translating scientific research into real-world applications to drive progress. In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs serve individuals, businesses and communities, while promoting a vibrant food and fiber system, a clean environment, and a healthier population in Pennsylvania and beyond. With support from federal, state, and county governments, the organization has a tradition of bringing unbiased information and support to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.

Penn State is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer. It is committed to providing employment opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.