DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — Mount Aloysius College and Penn Highlands Healthcare announced a major partnership on Wednesday, May 13, to launch a new nursing program in DuBois, aimed at tackling the healthcare provider shortage in rural Pennsylvania.

The collaboration provides significant financial support and a direct career path for students. Nursing students will have access to scholarships from both the college and Penn Highlands Healthcare, along with guaranteed job placement, with many coming from Penn Highlands facilities upon graduation with an associate degree in nursing.

“This program advances our mission to meet workforce needs while making highest-quality education more accessible and affordable,” said John McKeegan, President of Mount Aloysius College.

Starting this fall, Mount Aloysius will lease space on the current Penn State DuBois campus. The site will host pre-nursing courses as well as the college’s existing programs in surgical technology and radiography. Pre-nursing courses are scheduled to begin in Fall 2026, with core nursing courses set to start in January 2027, pending Middle States approval.

The move comes as several other educational institutions have reduced their presence in the region. Local leaders, including State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. and State Rep. Mike Armanini, praised the initiative for repurposing existing facilities to keep high-quality training and employment opportunities “close to home.”

“Partnering with Mount Aloysius College allows us to assist new nurses growing in their field of study and provide advanced experience in a clinical setting,” said Heather Franci, Chief Nursing Officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare.

Interested students can learn more or apply by visiting mtaloy.edu/dubois or calling 888-823-2220. For information on careers with Penn Highlands, visit phhealthcare.org/careers.

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