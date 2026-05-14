BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Brookville Borough Police filed felony charges against a Blair County man following an incident where he allegedly fled a traffic stop and later drove head-on toward a patrol vehicle.

According to court records, Brookville Borough Police filed the following charges against 42-year-old Vincent Anthony Burr, of Altoona, on May 12 in Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer, Felony 3

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor 2

Five summary traffic violations, including careless driving and excessive speed

The criminal complaint stated the incident began around 8:34 p.m. on May 8. Officers Medsger and Weaver reported seeing a red sedan driving north on Route 28 without headlights after sunset, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The complaint said the vehicle veered off the roadway and drove through a parking lot before returning to the road. After officers activated emergency lights, the sedan stopped near the intersection of South Main Street and Route 28, the report said. According to the affidavit, Burr kept looking all around the outside of the vehicle, and his body language appeared abnormal for a traffic stop.

The report stated Burr mentioned a “big court thing” in the 814 area code and told officers he was trying to leave the area because his phone was being tracked. When an officer ordered Burr to step out of the car, Burr allegedly pushed the accelerator, but the vehicle was still in park. According to the complaint, Officer Medsger reached through the passenger window to grab the ignition keys as the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed.

Police said the pursuit continued south on Route 28. The affidavit noted Burr drove in the northbound lane while traveling south, forcing several drivers off the road. According to the report, the Brookville Chief of Police requested the pursuit be terminated for safety, but Burr’s vehicle then turned around and drove head-on at the patrol car.

The complaint said Burr then drove off the road and got the vehicle stuck on a curb and grass. According to the affidavit, Burr refused commands to exit the car, so Officer Medsger used his service weapon to strike the driver’s window twice to open the door.

According to the report, Burr resisted being handcuffed and would not allow officers to secure his arms. Officer Weaver used a “closed fist compliance strike” to the face to gain control of the suspect. Police said Burr suffered a head injury during the struggle and was transported for medical treatment.

The affidavit stated Burr told police he did what he did “on purpose for protection from Epstein.” He also allegedly stated he wanted to make himself “seem crazy” to draw more people to him. According to the complaint, Burr mentioned a “seven-year curse” where someone had to die every seven years, and someone was after him.

The report said Burr’s family informed police he was dealing with mental health issues and had been fired from his job the previous day. Records also show the family had a protection from abuse order against Burr for an alleged assault on his mother.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 10.

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