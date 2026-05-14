Abraxas in Marienville, PA is hiring Mental Health Aides | Mental Health Technicians.

As a Mental Health Aide | Mental Health Technician, you will be part of a team providing medically necessary mental health treatment services and direct supervision to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems, and/or experiencing chronic or acute mental disorders that require active treatment.

Salary: $18.73 per hour

Job Type: Full-time

Shift: Varies — Evenings (3PM — 11PM) & Nights (11PM — 7AM)

Overtime opportunities available.

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In this role, you will help at-risk adolescents in their journey Building Better Futures.

Benefits & Perks:

We provide a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Free Meals

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

401(k)

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

Responsibilities:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner.

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan.

Document client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Report significant client changes in behavior, attitude, and/or physical condition to appropriate personnel while consistently evaluating client behavioral and emotional issues.

Assist Mental Health Worker in their collaboration with the Educational team and client’s Mental Health Therapist to implement the individualized treatment plan.

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc.

Facilitate and document various psycho-educational groups via standardized curricula.

Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security.

Conduct outside building security checks when working on an overnight shift.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor when working on the overnight shift.

Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promote the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Minimum Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career, whether you hold a high school diploma or GED, have military experience, some college education, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or want to make a difference, we have a career path for you.

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