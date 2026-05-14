Abraxas in Marienville, PA is hiring Mental Health Aides | Mental Health Technicians.
As a Mental Health Aide | Mental Health Technician, you will be part of a team providing medically necessary mental health treatment services and direct supervision to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems, and/or experiencing chronic or acute mental disorders that require active treatment.
Salary: $18.73 per hour
Job Type: Full-time
Shift: Varies — Evenings (3PM — 11PM) & Nights (11PM — 7AM)
Overtime opportunities available.
In this role, you will help at-risk adolescents in their journey Building Better Futures.
Benefits & Perks:
We provide a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.
- Free Meals
- Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance
- Flexible Spending Accounts
- Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance
- 401(k)
- Life Assistance Program (LAP)
- Tuition Assistance Program
- Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training
- Advancement Opportunities
Responsibilities:
- Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner.
- Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan.
- Document client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.
- Report significant client changes in behavior, attitude, and/or physical condition to appropriate personnel while consistently evaluating client behavioral and emotional issues.
- Assist Mental Health Worker in their collaboration with the Educational team and client’s Mental Health Therapist to implement the individualized treatment plan.
- Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc.
- Facilitate and document various psycho-educational groups via standardized curricula.
- Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security.
- Conduct outside building security checks when working on an overnight shift.
- Complete security calls to Night Supervisor when working on the overnight shift.
- Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promote the Seven Key Principles of care.
- Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.
Minimum Requirements:
- High School Diploma or GED
- Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License
- Must be 21 years of age or older
- Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening
- Must pass criminal background check investigation
- Flexibility to work overtime as required.
Equal Opportunity Employer
Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career, whether you hold a high school diploma or GED, have military experience, some college education, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or want to make a difference, we have a career path for you.
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Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jobs/2026/05/14/featured-local-job-mental-health-technician-2-175574/