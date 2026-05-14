BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident after a Florida man allegedly abandoned his vehicle when it became stuck on an embankment in Bell Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks, the single-vehicle crash occurred on May 10 at 4:30 a.m. on Route 119 in Bell Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Carl L. Langley, 32, of Holiday, Florida, was traveling north on Route 119 in a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse. The crash occurred as Lindsey attempted to navigate a right-hand turn just after passing Rikers Road.

State police said the vehicle turned off the roadway and traveled down into an embankment on the right-hand side of the road. The impact with the embankment caused the Chevrolet to become stuck and unable to move further.

Following the crash, Langley allegedly fled the scene. Troopers noted there was no evidence of any injuries to the operator as a result of the collision, which caused only minor damage to the vehicle.

According to the report, Lindsey was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

The post Driver Allegedly Flees Scene After Vehicle Becomes Stuck on Embankment in Bell Township appeared first on exploreJefferson.