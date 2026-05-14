CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Clearfield County commissioners are reminding voters who requested mail-in ballots to return them to the election office as soon as possible as deadlines approach.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Dave Glass encouraged those still holding ballots to drop them off in person rather than trusting the postal service to deliver them on time.

“We need them in hand by 8 p.m. Tuesday,” Glass said. “Otherwise, they won’t be counted.”

Glass added that the county has trained all new poll workers and prepared everything for the 7 a.m. opening Tuesday.

In other business, the commissioners proclaimed Sunday’s Clearfield Choral Society concert as the county’s official Semiquincentennial Choral Event in partnership with America 250 PA Clearfield County. The concert, entitled “Heritage,” begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. The program features American and local musical themes, including sacred, folk, polka, Irish and Italian music.

The board awarded a contract for a new Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone system to Massachusetts-based Granite Systems. Glass noted the company offered a competitive price and maintains support personnel in Pennsylvania. The commissioners and the IT department selected the proposal from 26 submissions received by the county.

Commissioner John Sobel briefly updated the board on a lawsuit the county filed against the original contractor of the Clearfield County Jail, which was built approximately 40 to 50 years ago. The lawsuit, handled by the Pittsburgh firm D’Amico and D’Amico at no cost to taxpayers, sought damages for construction issues. However, the Commonwealth Court rejected the suit, and the State Supreme Court upheld that decision, citing a statute of repose that limits such litigation to within 12 years of construction.

Finally, the commissioners accepted a $21,927.26 proposal from BRZ Construction for refurbishment work at the courthouse. The board explained that President Judge Paul Cherry identified a need for renovations to help maintain the historic courthouse. Officials expect work to begin May 26.