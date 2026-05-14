CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield is excited to announce the return of the Leonard Street Car and Bike Show for its 16th year on Sunday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This beloved annual event brings together car enthusiasts and community members for a day of classic cars, motorcycles, trucks, antique vehicles, delicious food, raffles, and family-friendly fun—all in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Vehicle registration begins at 9 a.m. with a $10 donation per entry. Participants will receive dash plaques and be eligible for door prizes, while attendees will enjoy the opportunity to view an impressive collection of vehicles from across the region.

Pre-registration is available through May 15 by contacting Joanie Taylor at jtaylor@integracare.com.

Community members of all ages are invited to attend, enjoy the festivities, and help make a meaningful difference.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.integracare.com/leonard-street-car-show-2026/