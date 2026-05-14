BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Borough of Brookville has received a $1,102,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to reconstruct sidewalks and add ADA accessibility infrastructure such as curb ramps with detectable warning strips and ADA-compliant crosswalk markings along Main Street, Route 322. Additional Project elements include curbing, increased traffic control elements, curb extensions, bike racks, and other infrastructure upgrades.

Article by Randy Bartley

“Most importantly, this grant requires no state match,” said Brookville Borough Secretary Dana Rooney. The grant covers only a portion of Main Street. Rooney said it would not be until 2027 before construction can begin.

Historic Preservationist David Taylor, a former Brookville Councilman, said this was “great news” for the Community. Historic Brookville Inc. and other local organizations hope to have some input into the final design,” he said.

The Brookville grant was part of a PennDOT announcement of investments of more than $74 million in 72 projects in 38 counties to improve community resources and public accessibility around the Commonwealth. The projects are funded as part of the 2025 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) of the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Surface Block Grant Program.

In a prepared news release, PennDOT said in this round of funding, the Shapiro Administration is investing in projects to construct pedestrian and bicycle facilities, improve access to public transportation, create safe routes to schools, create trail projects that serve a transportation purpose, or enhance safety for vulnerable travelers.

Under the Shapiro Administration, more than $123.6 million in TASA funds have been invested in projects around the state.

“Whether it’s a walk to school or a ride to the office, how you get there is the most critical part of any trip,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Thanks to this investment, communities around the Commonwealth are creating and improving options for pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.”

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