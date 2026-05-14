WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Law enforcement agencies are searching for a New Bethlehem man after he fled on foot from deputies at a residence in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, on Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a tip on May 12 about a wanted individual at a property on Williams Road. Deputies identified the man as 36-year-old Timothy Ryan Irvine before he fled into a thick wooded area.

The Sheriff requested assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police and the Punxsutawney Police Chief. These agencies deployed tracking dogs and an aviation unit.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, officials notified the Brookville Area School District and Brockway Area School District about the situation. This notification allowed schools to follow safety protocols for students.

Search teams conducted multiple sweeps of the area. Authorities called off the search after approximately 8.5 hours.

The Sheriff and the State Police state that Irvine is not an imminent threat to the public. He is not known to be armed or violent.

Irvine is a white male with dark brown hair, a mustache, and a goatee. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build.

Deputies say Irvine was shirtless and wearing blue jeans when he fled. He likely has many cuts on his face, chest, arms, and hands from the brush. Blood was visible on his chest at the time of the pursuit.

According to court records, Irvine has a bench warrant for failure to appear in court for recklessly endangering another person. He also has a warrant for absconding from the Pennsylvania State Parole board.

Irvine’s last known address is in New Bethlehem. He is known to visit the Falls Creek and Hazen areas. He drives a white 2014 single cab Chevrolet pickup.

As of Thursday afternoon, Irvine had not yet been found. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told exploreJefferson.com that they hope to receive new leads on his location.

No additional coordinated search efforts are planned at this time. Officials say they will file criminal charges against Irvine for his actions during the incident.

The public should notify authorities at (814) 849-1617 if they spot Irvine. Officials warn people not to attempt to apprehend him.

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