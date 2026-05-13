DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — State police say no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County over the weekend.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred at 5:46 a.m. on May 10 on I-80 Westbound at mile marker 96.4.

Police reported that Cody A. Hicks, 32, of St. Marys, was traveling west in a 2021 Nissan Altima. Hicks was attempting to change from the right lane to the left lane to pass a vehicle.

State police said that as Hicks moved left, he made contact with a 2025 Volvo VNL traveling in the left lane, operated by Fernando Herrera, 55, of Orlando, Florida. The Volvo struck the driver-side rear left bumper of the Nissan.

The impact sent the Nissan Altima across the roadway, where it came to rest touching the concrete barrier on the right side of the road, police stated. No damage was reported to the barrier. The Volvo came to a controlled stop in the left lane.

Both Hicks and Herrera were wearing lap and shoulder belts at the time of the crash and reported no injuries, the police report said.

The Nissan Altima sustained damage and was towed from the scene by Bigler Boys. The Volvo was able to be driven from the scene.

According to the report, Hicks was cited for a violation regarding turning movements and required signals.

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