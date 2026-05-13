UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State has entered into a lease agreement with Mount Aloysius College for the use of a defined portion of classroom and office space in the Swift Building at Penn State DuBois beginning July 1, 2026.

The agreement represents a transitional use of space while the campus remains open through spring 2027. Penn State will remain the property owner and landlord during this period, and the approved closure timeline for Penn State DuBois remains in effect. Long-term ownership or use of the property will be considered separately from this agreement.

“As the University moves through the planned closure of seven Commonwealth Campuses, we are approaching each campus with careful attention to its local circumstances and long-term community context,” said Renata Engel, vice president for Commonwealth Campuses and executive chancellor. “This agreement at DuBois reflects a campus-specific solution and meaningful progress in our work to identify responsible paths forward for each closing campus.”

As a tenant within the Swift Building at Penn State DuBois, Mount Aloysius will operate independently, offering its own academic programs, faculty and student services under its existing accreditation and governance structure. The arrangement maintains separate academic operations for both institutions.

“Our priority remains supporting our students, faculty and staff through spring 2027,” said Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor of Penn State DuBois. “Instruction, advising and campus services will continue as planned, and we remain committed to maintaining a strong and supportive campus environment. We also look forward to welcoming Mount Aloysius to campus and to the DuBois community.”