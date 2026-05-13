NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon V. Barrows recently visited Redbank Valley High School to discuss local government and civic leadership with students.

Dr. Joe Harmon invited the mayor to speak with civics and government classes, continuing an annual tradition that has lasted over seven years.

Students asked about the responsibilities of the office and daily job realities. They also inquired about compensation and how a person becomes mayor.

Barrows encouraged students to join programs like Junior Council and Junior Chamber. These programs help students build leadership skills and professional connections, as well as providing scholarship opportunities and civic awareness.

The mayor gave students business cards for future job references, and offered to provide letters of recommendation as they continue their education.

The classes discussed local development and business recruitment. Topics included the Community Playground and Park project and the redevelopment of the former Rite Aid building. Students also talked about entrepreneurship and the University Korner Gas Station property, and ongoing efforts to recruit and retain businesses and jobs within the area.

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