Louise E. Howard, 95, of DuBois passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, Brookville.

Born on December 31, 1930, in Apollo, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Clarie (Barber) Bence.

On November 22, 1960, Louise married Raymond Talford Howard in Apollo, PA. He preceded her in passing on August 13, 2008.

Louise graduated from Apollo High School, she worked in the cafeteria at Juniata School and Riverside Market. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church, sang in the church choir, participated in Prayer Groups, visited the DuBois Nursing Home for the church, Deacon at Church, was a member of the Ladies Missionary Group, helped with Cub and Girl Scouts, was a homemaker, enjoyed gardening, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth R. (Mary Anne) Howard of West Mifflin, Elaine (Jerry) Chamberlin of Brookville; grandchildren, Kyle (Christine) Chamberlin, Kendra (Wayne) Mauthe, Kelsey Chamberlin; great-grandchildren, Paul, Melody, Everett, Cy Chamberlin, Gwen, Gracie, Gemma, Gage Mauthe; and several nieces and nephews.

Louise was the last surviving member of her family.

Louise was preceded by her parents, husband and brother Richard Bence.

Friends and family will be received at the Adamson Funeral Chapel & Crematorium on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a service following visitation at noon, with the Rev. Mark Montgomery officiating.

Interment will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois, PA. 15801.

Online condolence may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

The post Louise E. Howard appeared first on exploreJefferson.