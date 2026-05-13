REYNOLDSVILLE, PA-Jeff Tech would like to announce our students of the month for May, underclassmen Kenden Snyder and upperclassman Saje Galentine.

Kenden is a sophomore from the DuBois Area School District. His career and technical training is Diesel Mechanics. And, as one would expect, his hobby is, “fixing things.” Kenden is a member of CTSO, Jeff Tech’s Career and Technical Student Organization. His future plans are to enter the workforce.

Saje is a junior also from the DuBois Area School District. Her career and technical education program is Digital Media Arts. In her free time, Saje enjoys hanging out with her friends, taking road trips, and watching TikTok videos. At school, she is involved in helping with our yearbook and a member of the art club. When she graduates, she plans to attend BC3 to become a Registered Nurse.