FLINTON – The Curwensville baseball team batted around in both the first and fifth innings, sending 13 batters to the plate in each frame and scoring nine runs in both on the way to a 20-5 victory over Glendale in a 5-inning, mercy-rule shortened contest.

Golden Tide leadoff hitter Cael Butler fueled the Golden Tide’s 16-hit performance with four, while also scoring four runs, knocking in two and stealing five bases. Curwensville racked up 14 stolen bases as a team.

Butler got the Tide rolling with a leadoff single in the first inning before Gavin McDermott and Lawson Neiswender both walked to load the bases.

Breck Finn grounded into a fielder’s choice that erased Neiswender from the base paths, but both Butler and McDermott scored on the play. Peyton Perks followed with a triple to knock in Finn and scored on a double steal after Lincoln Hoyt walked.

Hoyt scored on Trenton Best’s single, which was the first of four consecutive base hits.

Cayden Pierce, Butler and McDermott all followed with singles. Butler and McDermott both knocked in one run with their hits and scored on Neiswender’s 2-run double.

Glendale drew five walks in the bottom of the first with Brody Matish and Mason Rhodes each getting RBIs when they were issued free passes with the bases loaded. James Shaw also hit an RBI double to make the score 9-3.

After Curwensville took an 11-3 lead with a run in each of the third and fourth innings, Glendale’s Ethan Gilbey smacked a 2-run homer to make it 11-5.

But the Golden Tide put up another 9-spot in the top of the fifth, and Hoyt tossed a scoreless bottom of the frame to end it.

Colby Proud pitched three innings to get the win. He gave up two runs on four hits, walked one and struck out two.

Best had three hits with Neiswender and Perks each adding two. McDermott walked twice, was hit by pitches twice and scored four runs. Perks scored three runs, while Best, Finn, Hoyt and Pierce each recorded two runs. Finn and Neiswender collected three RBIs.

Curwensville finished the regular season with a 10-8 overall record, while going 6-4 in the Inter County Conference North Division and 6-2 in the Moshannon Valley League.

The Golden Tide now await the District 9 postseason brackets.

Curwensville-20

Cael Butler 2b 5442, Logan Dixon 2b 0000, Gavin McDermott p-lf-2b 1411, Lawson Neiswender 1b 2023, Dante Lezzer 1b-c 2011, Breck Finn dh 4213, Cooper Haag lf 1000, Peyton Perks rf 3321, Lincoln Hoyt c-p 2201, Kyler Nelen cf 3112, Trenton Best ss 3231, Cayden Pierce 3b 4211. Totals: 30-20-16-16.

Glendale-5

Ethan Gilbey rf 3222, James Shaw cf 2110, Levi Hamilton p-2b 3111, Devin Kaufman 3b 2000, Brody Matish dh 2001, Hunter Ammerman c 2000, James Jenkins lf 2000, Mason Rhodes 1b-2b-p 1001, Frank Neibauer 1000, Lucca Noel 1b-2b 2110, Owen Wagner 000. Totals: 20-5-5-5.

Score by Innings

Curwensville 901 19-20 16 0

Glendale 300 20- 5 5 4

Errors-Rhodes 2, Weld, Hamilton. 2B-Neiswender 2, Best; Shaw, Hamilton. 3B-Perks. HR-Gilbey. HBP-McDermott 2 (by Rhodes). SB-Butler 5, McDermott 3, Perks 2, Best 2, Finn, Hoyt; Gilbey, Jenkins. CS-Nelen.

Pitching

Curwensville: McDermott-1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Proud-3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Hoyt-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.

Glendale: Hamilton-3 1/3 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Rhodes-1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.

WP-Proud (1-0). LP-Hamilton.

Golden Tide Scoreboard: