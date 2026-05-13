PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Philadelphia man faces felony charges after he allegedly stole a company semi-truck from a local business following his termination, state police say.

Court records show State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks filed the following charges against 37-year-old Michael Jamar White, of Philadelphia:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

According to the criminal complaint, a trooper responded to a business on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township for a report of a stolen vehicle.

A company representative told police that the business fired White at approximately 7:30 a.m. that day. The affidavit of probable cause said the company sent White a message to inform him of the termination.

While the company worked to arrange a ride for White back to Philadelphia, he allegedly took a green 2017 Freightliner Cascadia from the property. The vehicle is valued at $30,000, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that White did not have a load to transport for the company because he was fired. The business tracked the truck using an installed GPS device, police said.

The vehicle traveled east on Interstate 80 and then south on Interstate 476, according to the complaint. State police from the King of Prussia barracks stopped the truck at mile marker 40.7 with White behind the wheel, the complaint notes.

White is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 2 at 10:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

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