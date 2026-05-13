CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Local residents and neighbors from surrounding counties spoke out against the Moshannon Valley Processing Center (MVPC) during the Clearfield County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

During public comment, speakers urged the commissioners to reject the annual contract with the GEO Group, the company that operates the MVPC for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The comments followed a similar theme from last month, when citizens detailed accusations of inhumane conditions, inadequate healthcare, a lack of due process, poor food quality and a lack of access to religious services or non-English documentation. Speakers also alleged mental and physical abuse at the facility.

This week, speakers reiterated many of those concerns but shifted their focus toward the board’s oversight responsibilities. Citizens argued that the commissioners maintain influence by regularly inspecting the facility, investigating reports of misconduct and choosing whether to renew the operating contract.

One resident said they understand the commissioners cannot immediately force the MVPC to close but can join the long fight and take a stand for vulnerable individuals. Others expressed concern regarding reports of ICE detaining legal residents and even U.S. citizens, arguing such actions exceed the agency’s mission.

One woman told the board that because appeals to their humanity appeared ineffective, she would instead appeal to their self-interest. She reminded the commissioners of the upcoming 2027 re-elections, noting that public opinion is tied to the facility. She added that the MVPC dominates the first two pages of Google search results for “Clearfield County Commissioners,” a fact she claimed voters would remember at the polls.