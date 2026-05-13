DUBOIS, PA- The Clearfield County Republican Committee (CCRC) held its annual Lincoln Dinner recently at DuBois Country Club, DuBois, PA.

The featured speaker was candidate for Lieutenant Governor Jason Richey of Aliquippa, PA. He focused on his and candidate for Governor Stacy Garrity’s plans to unleash Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry and create thousands of jobs while lowering energy costs; lowering utility rates by cutting taxes, fees and regulations; cutting waste, fraud and abuse to make government more efficient and protecting seniors from rising property taxes. Richey discussed how this election is vital to keeping Pennsylvania from enacting policies that would make the state more like California, New Jersey or Virginia.

County Republican Chairman Susan Williams presented John Sobel of Clearfield and David Singer of DuBois with the Republicans of the Year for their efforts in helping to elect Republicans. Williams also reminded everyone of the importance of voting in the May 19th primary.

Pennsylvania State Representatives Mike Armanini and Dallas Kephart spoke of their efforts in Harrisburg to work against bills being introduced by Democrats including Abortion till Birth (HB1957;) Pardoning Violent Criminals Early (HB1410;) and Allowing Men in Women’s Sports (HB300.) Armanini emphasized the need to elect a Republican Governor and Lieutenant Governor so Pennsylvania can focus on lowering energy prices and stimulating job growth.

Clearfield County Republican Committee’s next monthly meeting is Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at 36 North Second St, Clearfield. Additional information is available at clearfieldcountygop.com and on Facebook at Clearfield County GOP.

Shown in photo: (1st row) Melanie Rorabaugh, CCRC member; Genevieve Murray, former Republican State Committee representative; CCRC Chairman Susan Williams; Clearfield County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Brian Spencer; Clearfield County Sheriff Chester Hawkins; Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers; CCRC Secretary Ada Gabler; Kim Shaffer-Snyder, Clearfield County Coroner; Clearfield County Register and Recorder Heather Olsen Desmitt; PA State Representative Dallas Kephart. (2nd row) CCRC member and emcee for the evening Michael Clement; Clearfield County Commissioner Tim Winters; Roger Rorabaugh, CCRC member; Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel; CCRC member Sarah Prisk; PA Senator Wayne Langerholc; Clearfield County Controller Rob Edwards; candidate for Lt. Governor Jason Richey; Jay Siegel, Clearfield County Treasurer; Jim Hoover and Westin Youngdahl, CCRC members; PA State Representative Mike Armanini; David Singer and Bernie Gabriel, CCRC members.