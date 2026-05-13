BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Brookville Borough Police Department released details on several recent incidents investigated within the borough.

Theft of Property

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Taylor Street area around 1:30 p.m. on May 8 for a reported theft. Through the investigation, police determined a male suspect unlawfully took an outdoor rug belonging to a borough resident. Police said the actor removed the rug from the victim’s front porch and placed it on his own front porch.

Dog Bite in Brookville

In a separate incident, Brookville Police responded to the Grant Street area on April 23 for reports of an aggressive loose pit bull. According to the report, officers discovered the dog had bitten an adult male and attempted to attack a juvenile walking home from school. A bystander was reportedly able to grab the cable attached to the dog and return it to its residence. Police said charges were filed against a 37-year-old man, the dog’s owner, and a 62-year-old woman, the dog’s keeper, for confinement of dogs. A citation was also issued for failure to license the dog for the 2026 year.

Retail Theft Case

Police also reported a retail theft investigation stemming from an incident at Ace Hardware on March 7. According to Brookville Police, officers were called to the business after employees discovered a theft. During the investigation, police recognized the suspect from surveillance footage as someone allegedly involved in a prior retail theft at another business. Police said a 55-year-old Mayport man was accused of stealing screws and a drill bit. Under Pennsylvania law, the offense was graded as a misdemeanor. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

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