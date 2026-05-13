BRADFORD-The final week of the regular season is a tough one for multiple reasons, but for the Clearfield Bison, the week on the baseball diamond is one of the most challenging they will have all year. Rain moved many games to later in the year, and that resulted in a four-day stretch with no practices, and all games. It’s tough on players, no matter the position, and coaches, as they have to ensure there’s enough pitchers available. Day two of the stretch saw Clearfield make a trip north for their first of three non-league contests, as they traveled to face the Owls of Bradford.

A tight game between the two schools did not stay that way. One inning made all the difference as Clearfield took the energy from Monday’s win and channeled it into a burst that led to a 13-2 rout over the Owls.

Eleven strikeouts helped Jayce Brothers secure the Bison victory.

The main star on this day was Bison pitcher Jayce Brothers. His teammates kept the Owls from hooting all afternoon, as Brothers only saw three hits yielded all day. His pitching was superb, striking out eleven to earn the victory. Brothers would finish just short of having a full week of rest, but he is likely to be resting for the remainder of the week to prepare for a possible playoff opportunity.

Clearfield got the scoring going in the second inning as Hayden Rumsky soared a ball into left field. With a runner on third, the out was caught, but Noah Wriglesworth hustled home to get the first run. Two innings later, Colton Bumbarger crossed home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Harmony would not make it easy as they tied the game in the bottom of the fourth thanks to back-to-back RBI’s from Max Gow and Sean Ward.

The Bison came back to get the lead for good one inning later, with O’Brian Owens lining into Center field for a two-RBI single to give Clearfield a 4-2 lead. It was the next inning when the visiting squad decided it was time to let the bats go big.

With the bases loaded and one out, Braison Patrick launched a ball into left field. The hit not only brought in Noah Wriglesworth and Connor Peacock, but a throwing error by Jamin Bell brought Hayden Rumsky across the plate. Suddenly the two-run deficit was opened up, and things went south for Bradford. Two batters later, Brothers launched a full count offering into center field. It didn’t make it over the fence, but it did clear the bases for a two-run triple.

It kept going downhill as a bases-loaded walk to Owens made it 10-2, and Wriglesworth added an RBI-single shortly after. The final pair of runs came from Rumsky on an RBI-double to center, which set the final and also allowed Brothers to pitch one final inning. He finished the job by striking out three batters, despite runners on second and third, all of which swung for the final call.

Sitting at 9-9, should the weather cooperate, the Bison play host to Dubois on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Clearfield 010 129 – 13 9 2

Bradford 000 200 – 2 3 2

Clearfield – 13

Jayce Brothers-p 4222, O’Brian Owens-c 2112, Colton Bumbarger-3b 4220, Noah Wriglesworth-1b 1311, Landon Brady-rf 4000, Connor Peacock-2b 2110, Hayden Rumsky-cf 2113, Braison Patrick-ss 3112, Matt Rowles-lf 1200. TOTALS 23 13 9 10.

Bradford – 2

Jamin Bell-lf 3000, Tarren Reese-ss 3000, Lucas Wallace-2b/p 2010, Braylon Austin-rf 2120, Brody Haviland-p 3100, Max Gow-c 3001, Sean Ward-1b 3001, Ben Woodhouse-3b 2000, Jay Parisella-dh/p 2000. TOTALS 23 2 3 2.

2B: Brothers, Rumsky

3B: Brothers

HBP: Rumsky, Wriglesworth

SF: Rumsky

SB: Wriglesworth

CS: Peacock

E: Patrick, Rumsky/Bell

Pitching

Clearfield: Brothers-6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 11 SO, 3 BB.

Bradford: Haviland-5.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 SO, 5 BB; Wallace-0 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB; Parisella-0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.

W-Brothers (3-3)

L-Haviland

Clearfield Bison Baseball Scoreboard