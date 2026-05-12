Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 52.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.40/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.623 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.95/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.34/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.95/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.34/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.48/g today. The national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.40/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

May 11, 2025: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

May 11, 2024: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

May 11, 2023: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 11, 2022: $4.56/g (U.S. Average: $4.41/g)

May 11, 2021: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.53/g, up 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.43/g.

Hagerstown- $4.30/g, up 11.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.19/g.

York- $4.49/g, up 10.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.39/g.

“Average gasoline prices declined in just six states over the last week, led by the Great Lakes region, where motorists in states like Michigan and Ohio saw prices fall sharply, while Indiana experienced even steeper relief after the state temporarily waived both its excise and use taxes on gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Those declines helped pull the national average lower by roughly eight cents over the last several days after oil prices eased mid-week on optimism that the U.S. and Iran could reach a deal. However, that optimism has since largely unraveled, with talks appearing to stall and President Trump signaling the latest proposal is unacceptable, helping push oil prices higher again in Sunday electronic trade. As a result, many states could see another round of price cycling in the days ahead, potentially sending the national average toward the $4.65-per-gallon mark if oil continues climbing. In addition, diesel prices across much of the Great Lakes region are nearing new record highs as ongoing refinery issues continue to disproportionately impact diesel production. Should geopolitical tensions escalate further, fuel prices could rise even more sharply in the weeks ahead.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.